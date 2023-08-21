iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $58.40 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.