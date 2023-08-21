iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $58.40 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Global Tech ETF Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
