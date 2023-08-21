Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
