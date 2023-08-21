Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

