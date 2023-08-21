Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $970,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

