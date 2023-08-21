Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 12,010 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

