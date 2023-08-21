Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $810,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,958 shares of company stock worth $1,793,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $152.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

