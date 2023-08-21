Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $287.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

