Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) is set to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.87. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 200,278 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ocugen by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 693,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Articles

