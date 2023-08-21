Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) is set to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Ocugen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.87. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 200,278 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocugen
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocugen
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Digital Payment Platforms That Are Crushing PayPal and Square
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Will Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch & AI Innovations Spark New Uptrend?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Farming Boom Fears Create a Buying Opportunity in Deere & Company
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.