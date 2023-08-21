Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 9,272 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $63.03 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

