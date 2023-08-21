Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 934,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,328,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.