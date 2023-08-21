Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.56 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

