Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Stellantis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

