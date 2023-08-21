Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

