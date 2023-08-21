Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,802,000 after buying an additional 123,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Down 0.7 %

PRI stock opened at $202.14 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

