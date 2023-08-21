Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

