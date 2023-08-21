Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,418,000 after acquiring an additional 572,239 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.