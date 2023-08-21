MAI Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $485.44 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.47.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

