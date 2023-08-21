Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Stake Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 814,960 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $23,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 228,827 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 630,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,855 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $542.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

