MAI Capital Management Has $886,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($10.40) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

HSBC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

