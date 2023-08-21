Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $215,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BILL were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.