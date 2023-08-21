WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,911 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

