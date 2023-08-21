iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.40 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

