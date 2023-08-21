Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.