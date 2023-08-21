MAI Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.