Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.15 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amarin

Amarin Stock Performance

Amarin stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Amarin Profile

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.