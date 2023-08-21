Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,852 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $56,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pentair by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

