VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42.

VanEck Steel ETF Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

