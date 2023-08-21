Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

