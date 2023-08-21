Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,551 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading

Shares of VTHR opened at $194.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.27. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

