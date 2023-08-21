BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $263,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 151.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.