Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 204,272 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,272 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

