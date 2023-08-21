Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 80,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 113,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,037 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 265,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.