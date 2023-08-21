Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.