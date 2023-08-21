Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $577,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $142.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

