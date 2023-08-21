Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

