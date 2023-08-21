Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,770 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

