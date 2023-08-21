Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $281.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.05.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

