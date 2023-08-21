Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 683,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,015,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,938,939. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

