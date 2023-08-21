Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

