Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 183,476 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,476 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

