Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

