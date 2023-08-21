Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHD opened at $93.09 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.