Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

