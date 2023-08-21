Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $432,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

