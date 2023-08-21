Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $177.66 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

