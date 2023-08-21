Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Amdocs by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amdocs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after acquiring an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,567,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

