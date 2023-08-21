Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,751,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,377,000 after buying an additional 278,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

