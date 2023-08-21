Credit Suisse AG Has $50.86 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $50,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

