Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $530,210,000 after purchasing an additional 303,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

