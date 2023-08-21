Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $812.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.22 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

