Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of C opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

